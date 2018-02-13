Elizabeth Anita Quinlan

Star News Group Staff
Elizabeth Anita Quinlan, lifelong educator, religious leader and matriarch passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 9 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

She was born in Newark, New Jersey on June 17, 1930 and lived in Newark until 1988. After her retirement, she moved full time to their family home in Avon-By-The-Sea until 2016 and recently