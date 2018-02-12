Pedestrian struck at cross walk on Main Street

MANASQUAN – A male pedestrian was hit by a car at a crosswalk on Main Street on the evening of Monday, Feb. 12. He was transported to the hospital with a head injury.

The incident is under investigation, Sgt. William Sutton said on the scene of the accident.

“The driver is fine, [the pedestrian who was hit] went to the hospital with a head injury…It doesn’t seem like he’s too bad,” Sgt. Sutton said.

Officials from the Manasquan Police Department were on another call at the time of the accident, but arrived on scene shortly after. Brielle and Sea Girt police departments responded to the call as well.