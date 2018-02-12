Nancy Helen Lenaeus

Nancy Helen Lenaeus, 98, of Brick and formerly of Verona, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10 at The Chelsea at Brick. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nancy was known for her quick wit, smile, kindness, supportive nature, and good company.

Nancy was born on Jan. 23, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York. She