Mickey Gallagher, née Chambers, 83, of Wall Township and a lifelong resident of Belmar, passed away Thursday, Feb. 8 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Born Kathleen M. Chambers to the late Francis M. and Mary Ellen Dyer Chambers, “Mickey,” as she was fondly called by all who knew her, was
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)