Margaret Theresa Duvak

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
24

Margaret Theresa Duvak, 89, of Point Pleasant, died Saturday, Feb. 10 at her daughter’s home in Point Pleasant.

Margaret was born in Fords and moved to Point Pleasant 15 years ago. She retired as an office manager in charge of underwriting claims for Prudential Insurance Co. in Newark. She was a member