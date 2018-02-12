Margaret Theresa Duvak, 89, of Point Pleasant, died Saturday, Feb. 10 at her daughter’s home in Point Pleasant.
Margaret was born in Fords and moved to Point Pleasant 15 years ago. She retired as an office manager in charge of underwriting claims for Prudential Insurance Co. in Newark. She was a member
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)