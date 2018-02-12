K of C blood drive a success at St. Rose Parish Center

BELMAR — Many came out to donate blood and help save lives on Saturday, Feb. 10, at St. Rose Parish Center in Belmar.

The biannual blood drive, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 5611 of Spring Lake, ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured a hot breakfast for donors.

According to Richard Wagner, co-chair of the blood drive alongside John Prorok, 60 people donated and a total of 53 pints of blood were collected. The total came in just shy of the goal of 65 donors with 63 pints.

The drive is in its fourth year and is held in February around Valentine’s Day and again in July, and donations are collected for the Central Jersey Blood Center, which services local hospitals.

“Basically, it comes down to the situation really realizing that one pint of blood can save up to three lives, and I think part of it is really the situation of the actual need for the community,” Mr. Wagner said of the importance of holding the drive.

“A lot of people just don’t normally go up to the blood center to do this, and you know, there is a continuous blood shortage more and more lately.”

The next blood drive is set for Saturday, July 28, also at the parish center, 607 Seventh Ave.

“All we can do is wish everyone to keep on eating their spinach and invite them to come out to our July 28 blood drive again at the Saint Rose Parish Center,” Mr. Wagner said.

