Jumper survives plunge from Rte. 35 Bridge

Brielle –A jumper from the Route 35 Bridge survived the fall from the structure and was transported to a hospital, according to first responders at the scene Monday.

According to the Point Pleasant Beach First Aid and Rescue Squad the jumper, a 38-year-old male, jumped off the bridge, which connects Point Pleasant Beach and Brielle, at around 1:20 p.m. Feb. 12.

“He was able to walk out of the water under his own power and we transported him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for an evaluation,” said Brian Schilep, captain of the first aid squad.

Brielle police officers were at the scene, with one witness said she observed officers talking to the man before he jumped. The incident occurred on the northbound side of the bridge. Brielle police did not respond to a call seeking further information.

In 2015, the bridge was dedicated as the Veterans of All Wars Memorial Bridge.