Josephine Mazzarella

Josephine Papasidero Mazzarella, of Lavallette, passed away Feb. 7 at her home.

Born in Newark, Josephine was a clerk for the Essex County Probation Department.

She was the wife of the late Joseph, who died in 2013, and was also predeceased by her sisters Margaret Masucci and Lena Nisivoccia.

Surviving are her