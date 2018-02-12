John P. Stephenson

Star News Group Staff
John “Jack” P. Stephenson, 83, of Brick, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Born in Plainfield to the late John and Esther, née Gay, Stephenson, he moved to Point Pleasant Beach in high school and later to Brick where he has lived for over 40 years.

Jack was a graduate of Point