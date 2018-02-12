Joan Mae Nock

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
4

Joan Mae Nock, 82, of Wall Township, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Preferred Care at Wall, Allenwood.

A lifelong resident of Wall Township, she was a graduate from Manasquan High School Class of 1953. After high school, Joan worked in banking at Manasquan National Bank and Spring Lake National Bank. Later