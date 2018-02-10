Bailey’s pin secures sectional wrestling title for Point Boro



POINT PLEASANT — With back-to-back pins from senior Ben Sabo and sophomore Jack Bailey, Point Boro defeated Haddonfield 34-22 to win its first state title since 2007 at the NJSIAA Sectional Group II finals on Friday, Feb.9.

For the first time in his 10 years as head coach of the program, Pat Brady coached his team to a sectional title.

“It’s pretty incredible the journey we have been on this year and myself as a coach for 10 years,” Brady said. “There is so many different people involved who have been behind this program that it is really just a nice thing for the program.”

Point Boro led 28-10 with three matches remaining. Mathematically, Point Boro could not lose unless it came down to criteria, but Bailey made sure that did not happen.

Moving down to 120 lbs. to fill in for the injured James Latendorf, Bailey caught Haddonfield’s Michael Neale on his back and won by pin fall. Brady then forfeited the two remaining bouts, deciding to end the match on a pin.

For Bailey, it is a moment to remember.

“It was just a adrenaline of excitement that reached me because we just secured a sectional win,” Bailey said. “Being a freshman, I never thought I would get to this moment and to just get here, completely motivated me and getting that pin, juts totally amazed me.”

Many of the seniors capitalized on their last opportunity to capture a state title, including Dylan Ippolito who won his match in a thrilling 3-1 victory. With seconds left on the clock, Ippolito countered a takedown from Haddonfield’s Nick DiNola to earn two points for the win.

Ippolito did not focus so much on his win, but celebrated the people who helped him and his teammates get there.

“Just looking at my coaches I realized that they are the ones who helped me get to where I am today,” Ippolito said. “They are the ones that were always there behind my back, making me grind in practice and it showed, it showed right there and it showed throughout the entire team. What can I say? We are state champs.”

