Coast Guard seeks missing fishing vessel off Barnegat

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 46-foot fishing vessel out of Point Pleasant Beach is missing and believed to be in distress, according to the Coast Guard, which is conducting a search of the waters off Barnegat.

According to a statement issued by the Coast Guard, its watch station at Hampton Roads in Portsmouth, VA received an “emergency position-indicating beacon alert for the commercial fishing boat Queen Anne’s Revenge on Thursday.

“An MH-65 Dolphin search and rescue helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City was launched,” the statement said, and “a Good Samaritan fishing boat crew aiding in the search located possible debris.”

Coast Guard units involved in the search include 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet and Barnegat Light, HC-130 Hercules aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina and the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson.