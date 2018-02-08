The 51 percent account for a minority of office holders

[Brick Township Council President Heather deJong was sworn in during the council’s reorganization meeting in January. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — As the political season gets underway and political parties begin to endorse candidates, officials acknowledge that on many levels women are underrepresented in local government.

Brick Township stands as an anomaly as one of two municipalities in Ocean County, the other being Little Egg Harbor Township, with a predominantly female council.

“Not only does Brick have a female council majority but also female council president and vice president at the same time,” said Council President Heather deJong, who was recently elected to her second term.

According to U.S. Census, data from July 2016, women make up 51.2 percent of the population.

Yet in Ocean County, women comprise only 33 percent of all elected council and committee membership with approximately 44 councilwomen compared to approximately 127, according to official websites of the county’s 33 municipalities.

In terms of mayoral seats, women comprise 10 percent of all mayors in the county, with three female mayors to 30 male.

On a statewide scale, the N.J. League of Municipalities has recorded 85 female mayors out of 565 municipalities in New Jersey, according to Executive Director Michael Darcy.

Of the 2,878 governing body members, including councils and committees, 696 are female, or 24 percent.

“I would definitely like to see more women in these elected positions,” said Brick resident Emma Mammano, who ran unsuccessfully for State Senate in Legislative District 10 in the 2017 election.

