Mustangs bowling regain Group IV Sectional Title

DEPTFORD — The Brick Memorial boys bowling team won the South Jersey Group IV Sectional Title at the Brunswick Zone in Deptford last Saturday.

The Mustangs took home the trophy after bowling a 3,093, clinching a sectional title and a berth to the state tournament on Monday, Feb. 12.

“We wanted this,” said junior John Boughton. “It was definitely something everyone knew we wanted. We were coming back and wanted to take the title.”

A year ago, the Mustangs fell short of their title dreams, placing fourth in the sectional tournament.

“Last year we thought we could walk in and take [the title],” said senior Alec Hehir. “It definitely taught us a lot and that we really had to bowl well to win.”

This year the Mustangs had their sights set on first place and nothing else.

Opening up their first game Memorial bowled a 1,096 with four of the five bowlers scoring over 200. They then followed their high team game with a 989 and a 1,008.

“We had the confidence of last year, just not the cockiness,” admitted Hehir. “We knew this year that we need to walk in believing in ourselves but knew we had to bowl our best in order to win.”

Brick Memorial will bowl as a team on Monday, Feb. 12, in the TOC at the Bowlero Carolier Lanes in North Brunswick at 9:30 a.m.

Boughton and Hehir will represent Brick Memorial in the individual state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 14, also at the Bowlero Carolier Lanes at 9:30 a.m.

