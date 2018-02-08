Brick Township bowling downs South to clinch Group III

[The Brick Township boys bowling team poses with the South Jersey Group III Sectional Title trophy. The Dragons bowled a tournament high series out of all teams. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS SEIDELMANN]

DEPTFORD — The Brick Township boys bowling team won the South Jersey Group III Sectional Title on Saturday at the Brunswick Zone in Deptford and earned a spot in the state tournament.

The Dragons bowled a tournament-high 3,165 series and were led by sophomore Andrew Masi who had the second-highest series and game of the tournament.

“I knew we needed to make states, we were all really determined,” said Masi.

“But for me, I’ve never shot a 700 before and I knew after the first game, I could get it.”

Masi bowled a 758 series and bowled over 200 in all three games, including his high game of 279.

The sophomore’s first 700 series also earned him a spot in the individual state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“It was just all determination for me,” said Masi on his career day.

The title win also gave Brick a berth to the state tournament on Monday, Feb. 12, when the Dragons will compete for the state title.

“This proves that, yes, we are young, but we can still beat any team,” said junior Chris Shymanski.

Shymanski will join Masi at the individual states after bowling a 693 series and a high game of 258, placing in the top ten for high series and high game in the tournament.

Brick will compete in the states on Monday, Feb. 12 at the Bowlero Carolier Lanes in North Brunswick at 9:30 a.m. Shymanski and Masi will represent Brick in the individual states on Wednesday, Feb. 14, also at the Bowlero Carolier Lanes at 9:30 a.m.

