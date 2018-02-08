Borough proud to make list of NJ’s 100th safest towns

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials and residents are taking pride in achieving a coveted ranking — being among the top 100 safest towns in the state.

A study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security has ranked the borough 74th among the top 100 safest municipalities in New Jersey.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said the high ranking is an honor for the borough.

“I think … it is an honor for the town and it is an honor for everybody who volunteers or works for this town because it shows it is a team effort,” he said.

“We’re the most densely populated town in Ocean County, we have a lot of people in our little square miles and it takes everybody involved to make a town the best that it can be … the safest that it can be.”

The study ranked towns based on the number of reported violent crimes [aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery] and property crimes [burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft] per 1,000 people.

The borough ranked number 74 in the study, with the number of violent crimes cited at four and the number of property crimes cited at 158 for the municipality.

“When I see us ranking in statistics up in the top, I take pride in that because my officers work hard everyday … and it is varied work that they do,” Police Chief Richard Larsen said. “Everything from just helping people in everyday situations to going out to arrest those that have committed crimes.

