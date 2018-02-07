Tree removal begins at Divine Park

[County workers have been removing 40 trees from Divine Park over the last week-and-a-half. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH] SL_trees_rw_8857.tif

SPRING LAKE — The removal of almost 40 trees from Divine Park has started and should be completed by the end of the week, according to borough officials.

According to Borough Administrator Bryan Dempsey, workers from Monmouth County began removing the trees about a week-and-a-half ago.

“They’re doing a great job. They started about a week-and-a-half ago, some days they’re here then they get pulled off because they have something else to do in the county,” said Mr. Dempsey.

The trees will be replaced by new trees planted this spring through a $30,000 grant the borough received last year for the planting of up to 50 shade trees in Divine Park.

The grant is funded by the New Jersey Forestry Program through the Community Stewardship Incentive Program [CSIP].

The goal of the CSIP grants is to provide funds to help municipalities and counties carry out their Community Forestry Management Plan. The Spring Lake Shade Tree Committee developed the original plan in 2011, and it was updated and approved by the state in 2016 for an additional five years.

As part of the borough’s plan, the Shade Tree Committee hired a certified tree expert in 2013 to conduct an inventory of over 200 large trees in the park; many of the trees were in bad shape.

In anticipation of the need to remove some of these trees, the borough applied for and was awarded a CSIP Grant in 2014 to plant 60 cherry trees in the park, with the intention of planting larger shade trees when more funding was available.

Working with the Monmouth County Shade Tree Commission, the borough removed many diseased or dying trees in the park in 2016. In addition, the cherry trees planted in 2014 were trimmed and mulched, using private funds raised by the Shade Tree Committee.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.