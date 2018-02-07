SLHES hosts Geography Bee Tournament of Champions

[From left: Kieran Pastelak, Alek Polesky, Colleen Dickenson, Ife Alao, Joseph Kennedy and Christopher Devoy were the six finalists out of the 14 total competitors in the district geography bee. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH.]

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – The third annual Geography Bee Tournament of Champions was held at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School [SLHES] on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6.

Kieran Pastelak, Manasquan Elementary School eighth-grader, won first place.

There were 14 participants from seven different sending schools. Each school had two representatives in the district geography bee.

Representatives were: Christopher Devoy and Pat Reilly, from Avon; Juan Garcia and Rory Mather, from Belmar; Ian Milkowski and Alek Polesky, from Brielle; Ife Alao and Jordyn Talucci, from H.W. Mountz; Liam Hoverter and Kieran, from Manasquan; Stephen Bird and Myles Lembo, from Sea Girt; and Colleen Dickenson and Joseph Kennedy, from Spring Lake Heights.

Middle school social studies teachers Kevin Preston, SLHES, and Tom Russoniello, Manasquan Elementary School, were the two judges of the event.

In addition to Kieran placing first, students who placed were: Alek, who won second place; Colleen, third place winner; Ife, who won fourth place; Joseph in fifth place; and Christopher, who won sixth place.

