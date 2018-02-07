Sea Girt Elementary School is awarded environment grant

[Cliff Smith [from left], Angelina D’Alrui, Charlotte Cerami, Peter Canterino and Mr. Wnek worked togeth- er to prepare one of the school’s two vermicomposters, a form of composting that uses over 7,500 worms to break down food scraps and shredded paper/cardboard into “rich worm castings” that can be used as fertilizer/soil amendment, according to Mr. Wnek. PHOTO COURTESY OF RICH WNEK]
SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School [SGES] has been awarded a $250.29 Captain Planet Grant to continue integrating STEAM learning into the school.
“The Captain Planet Grant is awarded by the Captain Planet Foundation to worthy schools that invest in high-quality, solution-based programs that embrace STEAM learning and empower youth to become local and global environmental change-makers,” Rich Wnek, SGES health and physical education teacher, said.
According to stemtosteam.org, STEAM takes the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math and adds art and design. It is a movement that is “championed by Rhode Island School of Design [RISD] and widely adopted by institutions, corporations and individuals,” according to the website.
Supervisor of Student Services Carly Fanslau found the grant, and after some research and discussion, they decided it was in the school’s best interests to apply for the funds, Mr. Wnek said.
“We try to apply to every grant opportunity that we feel we qualify for so we can continue to add new equipment and materials to our program to further embellish the quality and scope of the students’ experiences,” he said.