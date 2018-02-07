Sea Girt Elementary School is awarded environment grant

[Cliff Smith [from left], Angelina D’Alrui, Charlotte Cerami, Peter Canterino and Mr. Wnek worked togeth- er to prepare one of the school’s two vermicomposters, a form of composting that uses over 7,500 worms to break down food scraps and shredded paper/cardboard into “rich worm castings” that can be used as fertilizer/soil amendment, according to Mr. Wnek. PHOTO COURTESY OF RICH WNEK]

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School [SGES] has been awarded a $250.29 Captain Planet Grant to continue integrating STEAM learning into the school.

“The Captain Planet Grant is awarded by the Captain Planet Foundation to worthy schools that invest in high-quality, solution-based programs that embrace STEAM learning and empower youth to become local and global environmental change-makers,” Rich Wnek, SGES health and physical education teacher, said.