Council OKs permits for 2018 footraces, but with earlier starts

The 2018 Kilt Run will take to the streets of Lake Como on Saturday, March 24.

LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Borough Council has approved special permit applications for the 2018 race season, which will now be required to start at 9 a.m.

Approvals came at the Tuesday, Feb. 6 meeting of the mayor and council.

The new start times are at the recommendation of Belmar Police Department, which will also consider new race routes for 2019.

“It’s going to be 9 a.m. starts; routes are going to be the same this year and I think, with my conversation with Capt. [Tina] Scott today, we want to try to change the route next year to get out of the residential neighborhood,” Det. Capt. Thomas Cox said at the meeting.

The Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run is set for Saturday, Dec. 1, and was approved by the council, under the condition that the race begin at 9 a.m. as opposed to the 9:30 a.m. proposed start.

According to the event application, the race will start and end at Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Avenue, and organizers expect a crowd of approximately 700 runners and spectators. Pre-race festivities will begin at 8 a.m.

The Kilt Run was also approved by the borough for a date of March 24, also conditioned that it begin at 9 a.m. as opposed to 11 a.m.

The two-mile race is strictly in Lake Como, starting at 17th Avenue and Main Street and finishing at Bar Anticipation.

