Dorris M. Sheerin

Doris M. Sheerin, 91, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Born in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Doris lived in Manasquan for over 40 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Sheerin. Doris is survived by her children James and his wife, Lorraine, and Steve and his wife