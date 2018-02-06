Dorris M. Sheerin

Doris M. Sheerin, 91, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Born in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Doris lived in Manasquan for over 40 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Sheerin. Doris is survived by her children James and his wife, Lorraine, and Steve and his wife
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)