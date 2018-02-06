Doherty turns down Motor Vehicle Commission job

BELMAR — Mayor Matthew Doherty addressed a “little rumor” at the Belmar Borough Council meeting Tuesday night.

“There’s a little rumor that Gov. [Phil] Murphy offered me the position of chief administrator for Motor Vehicle Commission here in the state of New Jersey,” said the mayor.

“That is true, and I have respectfully declined that offer.”

Mayor Doherty said that he has been in consultation with the governor’s administration for several weeks, however, ultimately felt that it wasn’t the right fit.

“It’s just not the right fit for me and my skill sets,” said Mayor Doherty.

“If you look at what we did in Belmar over the last eight years … no tax increase in the last eight years, more private economic development in the last years than the previous 30. It’s things like that are really more interesting to me than the Motor Vehicle Commission.”

The mayor added that “If there’s another one they want to talk to me about it, and its a better fit, I would give it some consideration.”

As of now, Mayor Doherty said he hasn’t been approached by the governor’s administration about another position at the state level.

“I just wanted to put that rumor to bed because I have heard about it,” said the mayor.

The last year of Mayor Doherty’s term however, when asked if he will seek re-election in the fall the mayor said, “I haven’t determined that just yet.”

