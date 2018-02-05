Margaret Cooney

By
Star News Group Staff
Margaret Mary Cooney, 92, of Sea Girt, died Friday, Feb. 2 at Brandywine at Wall, surrounded by her children and extended family.

Born in West Orange, Margie lived in Chatham, New Jersey and Boca Raton, Florida for 30 years and was a summer resident of Sea Girt for 57 years. She was a parishioner