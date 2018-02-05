Dr. Robert B. Ort

Star News Group Staff
Robert Barker Ort M.D., 79, of Manasquan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29 after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on June 29, 1938 in Easton, Pennsylvania and raised in Hackettstown, New Jersey. He graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and went on to attend Hahnemann Medical