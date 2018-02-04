ALS Valentine plungers defy the cold and lift the cause

[The annual Valentine Plunge for ALS drew many hardy souls to the chilly surf at Manasquan’s Main Beach on Saturday. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

MANASQUAN — The Atlantic Ocean may have been bitter cold Saturday, but that didn’t stop hundreds of individuals from coming out to take a dip for a worthy cause.

The 12th annual Valentine Plunge, which took place on the Main Beach just outside Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant on First Avenue, brought men, women and young adults from across the state together for one goal — to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS].

“My mom recently passed from ALS,” said Robyn Snyder, a member of team “Plunge for Pat.”

“It is a good cause. I have never come to this before … but it will be a yearly thing from here on in. This is a great turnout.”

As the sun shined bright on participants, the passion, enthusiasm and anticipation of the plunge, which took place at noon, was abundantly clear, as was the greater motive behind taking part in the annual event — a remembrance of those who have passed away from the disease.

“I want to welcome you and thank you all for supporting this great cause,” said Jim O’Neill, president of Staytough.fight HARD. Inc., a nonprofit that specializes in public outreach and financial aid for families impacted by the disease.

The men and women who traveled to the plunge from across the state, costumed as a bumble bee, a hot dog or even the devil, weren’t the only ones who got in on the fun.

Following the plunge, prizes were awarded in a variety of categories including for: the individual who raised the largest amount of money, which went to Tom Coleman, who raised $13,155. Second place went to Tommy Mahel, who raised $8,600.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.