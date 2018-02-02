Mary J. Grippe

Mary J. Bernstengel Grippe, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 23 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall. Born in Hoboken, she also lived in Manasquan and Freehold. Mary was a lifelong bookkeeper and worked for Fishermen’s Dock Co-op in Point Pleasant, Squan Tavern in Manasquan and Olde Silver Tavern