Former municipal judge pleads guilty to falsifying records

BRADLEY BEACH — A former municipal court judge for Bradley Beach and eight other towns pleaded guilty Friday to falsifying records as part of a scheme that resulted in more than $500,000 in fines being diverted from Monmouth County to the municipalities.

According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, Richard Thompson, who had served as a municipal court judge from 2010 through most of 2015, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth degree Falsifying Records.

A statement issued by the prosecutor’s office announced that Mr. Thompson appeared before Presiding Criminal Court Judge David F. Bauman on Friday and admitted that he had suspended motor vehicle fines in some 4,000 cases and “improperly converted those monies to contempt of court assessments” for the purpose of steering revenue from such fines to the municipalities employing him, rather than have it go to the county, as state law would have required.

Mr. Thompson, 62 and a resident of Middletown, was suspended from his judicial duties in Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Eatontown, Middletown, Neptune City, Oceanport, Rumson, Tinton Falls and Union Beach by a Monmouth County judge in October of 2015.

According to the statement from the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Thompson would in some cases “inaccurately state that a defendant issued a traffic citation was held in contempt of court, and write such findings on citations when there was no legal basis to do so.”

The former judge could face a 18 months in prison, the statement said, “but his plea agreement calls for non-custodial probation and allows him to apply to the Pre-Trial Intervention [PTI] Program. However, he “is forever disqualified from being a municipal court judge or holding any other public employment.”

