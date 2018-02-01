St. Peter School gives back for Catholic Schools Week

[Madeline Kerns teaches her seventh-grade class dressed as Professor McGonagall during Catholic Schools Week. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — This week, the oldest Catholic school in Ocean County celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a mixture of student appreciation and giving back to the community.

For students at St. Peter School, it was a week of fun as well as giving back to the community.

“Catholic Schools Week is a great way to celebrate all that Catholic schools offer and at St. Peter’s we are so excited about Catholic Schools Week every year and all the activities and the participation of the staff and students. It is really fun to see,” said Tracey Kobrin, principal of the school, which is located on Forman Avenue.

“It’s just a great way to show what Catholic schools have to offer.”

St. Peter School held an open house earlier this week, and on Tuesday hosted a student carnival which allowed the entire student body to participate in games.

On Wednesday, the week turned from fun to community service as students and staff held a book drive.

The donations went to the Bridge of Books Foundation, which gives books to those in need throughout the state.

