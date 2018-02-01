Single lane of Midstreams Bridge reopens Friday

[The northbound travel lane of the Midstreams Bridge will reopen Friday, Feb. 2. PHOTO BY CONNOR NORTHRUP]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The northbound travel lane of the Midstreams Bridge is expected to reopen Friday, Feb. 2 after remaining closed to traffic since November.

“Structural issues that came to light during demolition resulted in the complete closure of the bridge for safety reasons,” said Ocean County Freeholder John P. Kelly, Director of Law and Public Safety.

“After carefully weighing our options with the contractor we are prepared to open one lane of the span to traffic. This will provide easier access for motorists to the Midstreams area of Brick Township.”

When the county announced its plans to replace the 55-year old Midstreams Bridge, which showed signs of advanced deterioration, officials told residents and business owners that one lane would be kept open for traffic through construction, which was estimated to take approximately one year.

However, once crews began to demolish the bridge they discovered the support system that was supposed to be in place to anchor the bridge did not exist, thus rendering the bridge unsafe for drivers.

“It’s disturbing that it’s in this situation, that it wasn’t known about beforehand that the bridge wasn’t structurally sound to go down to one lane,” said Councilman Paul Mummolo.

