Perkins Restaurant & Bakery closes in Wall

[The Perkins located in A&S Village closed permanently Monday, Jan. 29. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery location at 2027 Route 35 in Wall Township closed its doors, Vivian Brooks, a representative from Perkins Public Affairs, confirmed.

The restaurant was officially closed on Monday, Jan. 29, Ms. Brooks said.

The next nearest Perkins location, which is run by a different franchisee, is approximately 4-and-a-half miles away at 710 Route 35 in Neptune City, Ms. Brooks said.

The restaurant was located in A&S Village, which is also home to Mossuto’s Market and a Cold Stone Creamery.

“I’m disappointed, honestly,” Wall Township Mayor Timothy Farrell said upon hearing the news of the closing.

An email was sent to customers with MyPerkins accounts, informing them that their “preferred Perkins Restaurant & Bakery permanently closed its doors,” Ms. Brooks confirmed.

“Closing this restaurant was an extremely difficult decision and we apologize for the inconvenience. Your support and patronage over the years is greatly appreciated and we will miss serving you,” the email from The MyPerkins Team reads.

The email further confirms customers’ MyPerkins memberships will be moved from the Wall location to the nearest open Perkins location.

This is the second Perkins location that has closed in the township over the years. A franchise had previously been located on the corner of Route 35 and Warren Avenue, but was replaced with a free-standing Eckerd drug store in the late 1990s.

The location is now a Rite Aid, as the Wall Township Eckerd was part of an acquisition of the Brooks and Eckerd drug store chains in 2007.

