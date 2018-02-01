Opponents plan offshore drilling protest Feb. 14

[Opponents of oil and gas exploration off the Jersey shore coast argue that it would put the region’s robust fishing industry at risk. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Environmental groups are whipping up opposition to a proposal by the Department of the Interior to explore and drill for oil and natural gas in the Atlantic.

Before a citizen hearing and public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, Clean Ocean Action and other environmental groups will hold a press conference and rally against a proposal to allow drilling for oil and gas off the Atlantic Coast.

The rally starts at 2:30 p.m., with a “citizen public hearing” at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton, the same location as the public hearing the federal government will hold.

“Citizens will be able to speak and testify on their views on this offshore drilling proposal,” said Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action, which is hosting the event.

Other groups expected to turn out for the rally include Save Barnegat Bay, The American Littoral Society, Surfrider Foundation of South Jersey and the New Jersey Sierra Club.

In January, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management [BOEM], part of the U.S. Department of the Interior [USDOI], made public the 2019-2024 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Draft Proposed Program, that calls for allowing oil and gas exploration on the continental shelf off the East Coast.

