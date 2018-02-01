Career Day a hit at Memorial Middle School

[Memorial Middle School students Kate Carnivale [from left], Emily Sumner and Nichole DeAngelo meet some of the animals rescued by Sean Burney, of Allaire Community Farm, during Career Day at the school Jan. 26. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

POINT PLEASANT — Career Day at Memorial Middle School gave Nancy Ruben a chance to make a positive impact on students’ lives.

“I think middle school is the last chance to really influence the kids. After that it is really their peers that mean a lot to them,” said the retired teacher.

“I think this is a chance to make a difference in somebody’s life.”

More than 60 professionals like Ms. Ruben gathered in the school gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 26, to talk with students about their careers, special training and education that is required, as well as why they went into their profession.

“It is cool to see all of these careers and gain a better understanding,” student Renee Solina said.

“I know I was really interested in the biomedical engineering [speaker] because I am really into math and science.”

Throughout the morning event, students had specific tasks, including visiting 10 speakers and interviewing two professionals, as well as completing a survey for five careers.

“This Career Day has been going on for years,” said Amy Miele, school guidance counselor.

“It’s been an annual event for a long, long time and every year it gets better and better.

“It’s great for the children. It gets them to start thinking about what they want to do when they get older.

“They ask them questions and [the careers] they think they might like, they really get to know about the career. It is a fun time. Our eighth-graders come and it is something they look forward to.”

