Environmental commission works to form green team

LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Environmental Commission [EC] held its reorganizational meeting on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

According to Chair of the EC Jon Gibbons, the committee will be moving forward with several initiatives this year, including the establishment of a green team as part of the Sustainable Jersey initiative.

“The program encourages municipalities to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve environmental equality,” according to a presentation from Mr. Gibbons.

In order to become certified post-registration, communities have to complete tasks from a checklist, with the ability to attain different levels of certification.

Existing projects include the seedling nursery and tree seedling giveaways, the Butterfly Garden, spring and fall lake clean-ups alongside Academy Charter High School, among other initiatives.

“Each year we kind of rethink what we’re doing and come up with some new ideas,” Mr. Gibbons said.

