Deborah Zilai named chair of FCS board of directors

[Brielle resident Deborah Zilai has taken over as chair of the board of directors for Family & Children’s Service. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAMILY & CHILDREN’S SERVICE]

BRIELLE — Brielle resident and former New Jersey Resources executive Deborah Zilai has been named chair of the Family & Children’s Service [FCS] board of directors.

Ms. Zilai is the 33rd person to serve as chair of FCS since the agency was founded over a century ago, according to the company’s news release.

“It is an honor to be chosen as chair of the FCS board of directors,” Ms. Zilai said. “I am grateful to our outgoing chair, Paul Stach, my board colleagues and our CEO, Delly Beekman for providing a solid foundation and positioning FCS to address the needs of our community today and in the future.”

Ms. Zilai said she plans to continue the agency’s “109-year tradition of supporting people at challenging times in their lives.”

Ms. Zilai originally joined the board in 2004 and since has served in a number of leadership capacities, including vice-chair of the board and co-chair of the programs and strategic planning committees.

Previously, Ms. Zilai served as the vice president of coporate services at New Jersey Resources. While performing this job, she oversaw technology, human resources, office services, facilities and security.

