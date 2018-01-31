Committee moves to oppose marijuana facilities in township

WALL TOWNSHIP — In an effort to pre-empt anticipated state action, Wall Township is poised to enact its own restrictions on any legalized facilitation of marijuana use within its borders.

An ordinance to that effect was introduced unanimously at the committee’s Jan. 24 meeting and is scheduled for formal adoption at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The ordinance would amend and supplement Chapter 140-140 and Chapter 105 of the township code to ban businesses selling marijuana and/or paraphernalia facilitating the use or marijuana. It would also prohibit the farming or manufacturing of marijuana in the township.

The ordinance outlines the township’s intention to ensure marijuana dispensaries are not allowed within a quarter-mile of a school, church, playground, or any commercial or residential zone.

According to Committeeman Dominick DiRocco, the ordinance was introduced in an effort to “get ahead” of any state legalization of marijuana.

During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Gov. Phil Murphy said, “A stronger and fairer New Jersey embraces comprehensive criminal justice reform — including a process to legalize marijuana.”

Mr. DiRocco said legalization would be “terrible policy” and added, “I think we did a really good thing by at least trying to get ahead of it today, passing the ordinance tonight to properly prohibit those types of operations in our town.”

