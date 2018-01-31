Borough announces plans for Riley Park improvements

[The wooden stage and pavers surrounding the central monument in Riley Park will be removed according to plans shown by borough engineer Gerald Freda. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

BRADLEY BEACH — Borough engineer Gerald Freda announced Bradley Beach’s plans for improvements to Riley Park at the Tuesday, Jan. 23 council meeting.

Among the to-do list for the improvements are removing pavers, removing the current wooden stage, moving the park’s current gazebo and constructing a band shell. According to Mr. Freda, the current pavers at the park adjacent to Main Street are “on quite a bit of a slope … it’s very uncomfortable to stand on.”

Plans are to “take up some of the pavers that are there and make it more grass area,” said Mr. Freda.

The gazebo that currently stands on the north side of the park will be moved towards the southwest corner where it will be placed on a new concrete slab.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.