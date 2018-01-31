Avon Pond to host Brick Stars and USA Warriors

[Some of the Brick Stars Challenger hockey team with John Laursen [blue jersey], who is from Brick and is the USA Warriors goaltender. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRICK STARS CHALLENGER HOCKEY TEAM]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Brick Stars Challenger hockey team will go up against the USA Warriors Ice Hockey team during their annual hockey game this weekend.

On Feb. 4, Avon Pond will host the 7th Annual Challenger Winter Classic beginning at noon. The event is free to attend, but any donations will go to the Brick Stars and the USA Warriors.

The Challenger Winter Classic is a game that takes place every year on Super Bowl Sunday to benefit the Brick Stars.

“The Brick Stars Challenger Hockey program embraces children and young adults with physical, cognitive or other challenges, including autism and down syndrome, that can make it difficult to join skating or hockey programs. The program serves towns throughout Monmouth and Ocean [counties],” according to a press release from the program.

Niko O’Donnell, of Belmar, an Avon Pond regular, is a member of the Brick Stars and will be playing in the Winter Classic, the press release states.