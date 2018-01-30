Walter J. Bronikowski

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
14
Walter J. Bronikowski, 90, of Brielle, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with his beloved daughter, Lisa, by his side.
 
He was born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey and resided in Brielle for most of his life. Walter graduated from Bayonne Technical High School. He