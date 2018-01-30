Bruce Boyle

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
21

Bruce Boyle, 81, died Sunday, Jan. 28 near his home in Sea Girt.

Married to his wife, Florence, for more than 50 years, they raised five children between Montclair, Sea Girt and Warren, Vermont. He was a parishioner of St. Mark’s Church in Sea Girt and an active member of the Spring