Bruce Boyle, 81, died Sunday, Jan. 28 near his home in Sea Girt.
Married to his wife, Florence, for more than 50 years, they raised five children between Montclair, Sea Girt and Warren, Vermont. He was a parishioner of St. Mark’s Church in Sea Girt and an active member of the Spring
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)