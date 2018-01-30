Antonia DiStefano

Antonia “Nina” DiStefano, 94, of Brick, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Brick, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 18, 1923, in South Amboy, New Jersey. In 1930, the family returned to Paterno, Sicily. There, she learned the delicate art of embroidery and taught the art