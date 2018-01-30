Herbert Rutherford Porter Jr.

Herbert Rutherford Porter Jr., 86, of Manasquan and Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 29 surrounded by his loving family. 
 
Born in Newark, New Jersey, Herb’s family later moved to Rutherford, New Jersey where he spent his childhood years. Herb earned his undergraduate degree from Westminster College a