Sweets as far as the eye could see at Girl Scouts Bake-Off

[First, second and third place winners from the Point Pleasant Brownie, Juniors and Cadettes troops posed with their trophies and medals at the Girl Scouts Bake-Off on Sunday, Jan. 28. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

POINT PLEASANT — The aroma of brownies, cookies and cupcakes filled the Elks Lodge in Point Pleasant on Sunday, Jan. 28, as a group of Girl Scouts competed in their Third Annual Bake-Off.

The competition featured three categories: brownies, cookies and cupcakes. The Brownie Troop baked brownies, Juniors made cookies and Cadettes baked cupcakes. Each category was judged by all in attendance as well as by three guest chef judges.

Jay McConville, of Sunburst Pie Company, Chef Bass, of Half Moon Point Tavern & Grill and Harpoon Willy’s and Theresa Paterno, of The Scone Shoppe, picked winners based in the criteria of taste, most creative and best presentation.

“This is really what it’s all about, just a local event with kids having a great time doing their best for fun,” said Mr. McConville.

Ms. Paterno said, “I believe what you bake and what you make shows a little bit of you, and so it is very difficult to make a decision on a winner.”

Based on taste for the Brownies, judges picked Sarah Obser for first place, Clare Crowley-Damerau for second and Molly Dowling for third.

For the Juniors, the guest judges chose Maggie Blake for first place, Abigail Johnson for second and Codi Damerau for third place.

Judges placed Stella Roworth in first place for the Cadettes. Anna Bergen took second place, followed by Emily Fierst in third.

Most creative went to Stella Roworth and best presentation went to Anna Bergen, both Cadettes.

