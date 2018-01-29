John Pierciey honored as the 2018 Pride of Brielle

[John Pierciey, right, accepted a proclamation in his honor from Mayor Thomas Nicol at the 2018 Pride of Brielle event. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

BRIELLE — Hundreds of people gathered at the Manasquan River Golf Club to pay tribute to Francis John Pierciey, dubbed as the 2018 Pride of Brielle for his commitment to serving the community and “Brielle spirit.”

A number of chamber members, community figures and member of the borough council thanked Mr. Pierciey for all he has done in the borough from serving on the Brielle First Aid Squad and Fire Company to all the work he does with the boy scouts and accomplishments he made as a member of the board of education.

“Thank you very much for all of this its very overwhelming,” said Mr. Pierciey. “What I defnitely am proud of is our town … I’m proud of our scouting program … I am proud to be a Brielle resident.”

Mr. Pierciey also thanked his wife and his family for all of the support they provided him over the years.

Rev. Louis LaFazia, of the Church in Brielle, led the opening prayers of the dinner and said, “especially we thank you [God] for Francis John Pierciey.”

The honor puts Mr. Pierciey in the company of 13 other community members who have received the award in past years including members of the borough council, the chief of police and many more.

Derrick Ward, of the Brielle Chamber of Commerce, said to the crowd, “It’s people like tonight’s recipient that make our town great. I know you may call him by Francis or John, but tonight I’ll give you another option, Pride of Brielle.”

The night was on filled with praise for the recipient, who was given numerous plaques and gifts from various entities of the community

Mayor Thomas Nicol read a proclamation that designated Jan. 24 as Francis John Pierciey Day in the Borough of Brielle.

Hugh Nolan called Mr. Pierciey “the most intersting man in Brielle,” before posting a picture of Mr. Pierciey’s face on a life-size cut-out of “the most interesting man in the world” from the famous Dos Equis commercials.

Mr. Nolan also said that Mr. Pierciey was “the finest recipient of the Pride of Brielle that this town has to offer,” before discussing the countless hours of selfless help that Mr. Pierciey gives to the community.