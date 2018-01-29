John Linder King

John Linder King, of Waitsfield, Vermont and Sea Girt, passed away on Jan. 17 at the age of 83.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1934 in New York City, the son of George and Florence King. He graduated from Xavier High School and Fordham University with a B.S. in physics. He married