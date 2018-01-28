Upscale plan to transform Camp Osborn

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A new development plan would transform a beach-cottage community at the former Camp Osborn site into an upscale oceanfront neighborhood.
The plan, submitted in an application to the board of adjustment by RTS IV, LLC – Osborn Estates, proposes subdividing the 1.4-acre tract at 456 Route 35 into nine lots, seven of which would be developed into single-family residential parcels, according to the application.
The two remaining lots will be retained for common ownership: one as a beach lot and the other as an access road through the site.
The application, originally set to be heard this week, has been pushed to Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Brick Township Municipal Building.
Prior to Superstorm Sandy, the lot, part of the original historic Camp Osborn site, contained 32 single-story beach cottages on leased land, according to the application.
However, flooding and a subsequent fire destroyed all but one cottage, which was later deemed unsafe and demolished. The land now stands as a gap on the widely developed barrier island.
The application seeks approval to construct seven 3,500 to 4,000 square-foot homes with four to five bed- rooms. Five homes will be located on Cummins Street and two homes will be located on the beach.
Nick Honachefsky, who lived in a different section of Camp Osborn and lost his home in Superstorm Sandy, said he believes the new plan will change the feel of the historic community.
“The community is over with,” he said.
“I hate to say that but it’s going to be totally different … Even though it was a beautiful community historically, it’s definitely changed. It’s go- ing to be a whole new vibe here.”
