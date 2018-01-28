Upscale plan to transform Camp Osborn

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A new development plan would transform a beach-cottage community at the former Camp Osborn site into an upscale oceanfront neighborhood.

The plan, submitted in an application to the board of adjustment by RTS IV, LLC – Osborn Estates, proposes subdividing the 1.4-acre tract at 456 Route 35 into nine lots, seven of which would be developed into single-family residential parcels, according to the application.

The two remaining lots will be retained for common ownership: one as a beach lot and the other as an access road through the site.

The application, originally set to be heard this week, has been pushed to Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Brick Township Municipal Building.