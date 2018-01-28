Baskets galore at free throw championship

[Members of the Knights of Columbus stood with three of their four winners of the Basketball Free Throw Championship. Erin Dwyer [from left], 9, of Spring Lake, Siobhan Stapleton, 12, of Spring Lake Heights and Dylan Looney, 11, of Manasquan each won their age group. Not pictured is 10-year-old winner Shannon Looney, also of Manasquan. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

SPRING LAKE — One basket after another, shot from the foul line, were made by children who gathered in the gymnasium of St. Catharine’s School in Spring Lake on Saturday for the Basketball Free Throw Championship.

In total the contest, drew nine children ranging from age 9 to 12. The local-level championship was hosted by The Msgr. Thomas U. Reilly Council 5611 of the Knights of Columbus Spring Lake.

“We had nine participants and four winners. Overall it was a nice afternoon and I think it was great for the kids and the parents had a good time as well,” said Joe Skalitza, coordinator of the Jan. 27 event.

The four winners included: Erin Dwyer, 9, of Spring Lake; Shannon Looney, 10, of Manasquan; Dylan Looney, 11, of Manasquan; and Siobhan Stapleton, 12, of Spring Lake Heights. Each winner received a plaque and certificate along with an invitation to compete at the district level on Feb. 17 in Eatontown.

Participants each shot 15 consecutive free throws. The one with the most made, in each age group, was considered the winner.

