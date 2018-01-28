Allaire Community Farm announces a big plan

[Sean [left] and JoAnn Burney, founders of Allaire Community Farm, discussed their mission and thanked those in attendance at their capital campaign event in Belmar on Saturday, Jan. 27. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

WALL — Allaire Community Farm hosted a private event at the Taylor Pavilion in Belmar on Saturday, Jan. 27, to discuss plans and show renderings of their soon to be purchase property on Bailey’s Corner Road in Wall, and raise funds for the project they’ve planned for the property.

The renderings included depictions of an indoor riding arena, a horse barn, a green house and more. The farm’s founders JoAnn and Sean Burney have enlisted the help of former Wall Mayor Don Corson, who has run his own farm for over 50 years.

Mr. Corson said he started negotiations to purchase the property saying “We want to buy your farm, but we’ve got no money,” and now with contracts settled and a closing date in the coming weeks he said the rest of the project “is a piece of cake.”

After showing a presentation about the farm and how it is meant to pull the community as a whole together, and give help to those with special needs, from children with autism to families affected by cancer, Mrs. Burney thanked everyone in attendance and said, “I hope we tugged on a few heart strings.”

Seconds after, Lance Hubeny, boyfriend of Mr. Corson’s daughter Lori Corson, presented a check to the Burneys for their mechanical milking cow. He said that the donation was driven by his memory of learning to milk a cow on his godfather’s farm in Colts Neck.

As more and more donations flowed in, Mrs. Burney said the support was overwhelming. She added, “It’s not about me and Sean, it’s really about the community and all the people that we get the opportunity to help. I’m just so grateful.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.