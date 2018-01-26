Woman, 20, missing from home in Bradley Beach found safe

[Lisset Crozier-Rothman, 20, of Bradley Beach was located safe on the morning of Friday, Jan. 26. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRADLEY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT]

BRADLEY BEACH — The two-week-long search for Lisset Crozier-Rothman, 20, who was missing from her home in Bradley Beach has concluded as she was located safely on the morning of Friday, Jan. 26.

On the day, Ms. Crozier-Rothman was found, the Bradley Beach Police Department posted, “Please be advised that Lisset has been located safe,” on their Facebook page at 8:58 a.m.

The Bradley Beach Police Department had been searching for Ms. Crozier-Rothman, of Fletcher Lake Avenue, who went missing around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Two weeks of searching saw billboards at least as far as Sayreville displaying the missing woman’s face, asking those with information to contact the Bradley Beach Police Department.

There was originally no known destination or clothing description of the subject.

Concern was also raised due to the fact that Ms. Crozier-Rothman takes medication for underlying medical conditions, according to the Bradley Beach Police Department’s initial news release.