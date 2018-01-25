Stadium naming rights awarded at Al Saner Field

[The stadium complex at Point Pleasant Borough High School will soon be known as Pine Belt Stadium at Al Saner Field. The district recently awarded a contract to the car dealership for naming rights for five years, which includes placement of signage above the scoreboard and at entrances. FILE PHOTO]
POINT PLEASANT — Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. has been awarded a contract for naming rights for the sports stadium at Al Saner Field at Point Pleasant Borough High School.
During the board of education’s Jan. 22 meeting, the board unanimously approved a contract for five years, from March 1, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2023, under which Pine Belt will pay $24,000 each year, totaling $120,000 for all five years.
“It is something new to try to generate revenue into the district,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said.
Officials with Pine Belt said they are excited for the stadium renaming as Pine Belt Stadium at Al Saner Field.
“We’ve always been a community driven organization,” said Robert Sickel, vice president of Pine Belt.
“We enjoy supporting all of the communities that have supported us over the past 80 years now.
“This is a great opportunity to get involved with the Point Pleasant Borough High School and to help out the school and the children that attend.”
The district received two bids for the naming rights. In addition to Pine Belt, Investors Savings Bank submitted a five-year proposal at $15,000 per year, totaling $75,000 over the timeframe.
“It is something new. We do have a sponsorship program with [signs of local vendors and advertisements] and this is generating new revenue,” Superintendent Smith said.
“The program has been reinvigorated, and we have received more funding than we have in past years and we are pleased with that.
“It is additional revenue we didn’t have. We felt … it was something worth taking a shot at.”
For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.