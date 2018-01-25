Stadium naming rights awarded at Al Saner Field

[The stadium complex at Point Pleasant Borough High School will soon be known as Pine Belt Stadium at Al Saner Field. The district recently awarded a contract to the car dealership for naming rights for five years, which includes placement of signage above the scoreboard and at entrances. FILE PHOTO]

POINT PLEASANT — Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. has been awarded a contract for naming rights for the sports stadium at Al Saner Field at Point Pleasant Borough High School.

During the board of education’s Jan. 22 meeting, the board unanimously approved a contract for five years, from March 1, 2018 through Feb. 28, 2023, under which Pine Belt will pay $24,000 each year, totaling $120,000 for all five years.

“It is something new to try to generate revenue into the district,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said.

Officials with Pine Belt said they are excited for the stadium renaming as Pine Belt Stadium at Al Saner Field.