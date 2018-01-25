Lisa Pyatt case reflects change of legal standards, attorney says

[The site of 628 Arnold Avenue was the scene of a murder 24 years ago. PHOTO BY MICHAEL NUNES]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After 24 years, there is one more twist to the tale of Lisa Pyatt, a woman convicted of killing her soon-to-be-husband in 1991, three days before their wedding.

According to the governor’s office, Ms. Pyatt, who had served 24 years of a 30-year minimum sentence for killing her fiance in 1991, had her sentence commuted by former governor Chris Christie just days before he left office.

She was released from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township on Jan. 13.

Mitchell Ansell, the attorney currently representing Ms. Pyatt, said, “With the battered woman defense that she utilized back in the 90’s, I believe that if there was a trial today that she would have been found not guilty.”

Harry DiCorcia, a retired detective with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department who helped investigate the murder, said, “I think that the verdict at the time was true and just, I think it was a correct verdict.”

Mr. DiCorcia retired in 2010 and now teaches criminal justice.

Ms. Pyatt killed her soon-to-be husband, Kevin Patrick McGowan, three days before their wedding on June 19, 1991. According to news reports at the time in The Leader newspaper, the murder occurred at the couple’s apartment at 628 Arnold Ave. where Ms. Pyatt stabbed Mr. McGowan in the chest with a 12-inch fishing knife.

